Gameday Forecast: Freezing temps at kickoff with gusty windy conditions

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Temperatures will be at freezing levels at kickoff and gusty wind conditions are expected to remain throughout the day Sunday in Buffalo for the Panthers-Bills contest (1 p.m., Fox 46 Charlotte).

Meanwhile, in the Charlotte area, the warm trend winds down after Friday’s high of 73 degrees tied the record from 1956. Rain in the area is expected to taper off by midday Sunday.

Drier, cooler weather returns Sunday evening.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers early. 58/62.