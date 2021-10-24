GAMEDAY FORECAST: Favorable football conditions for Panthers-Giants at MetLife Stadium

Game Day Forecast

by: Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane

Posted: / Updated:

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is set for the Panthers visiting the New York Giants on Sunday (1 pm, Fox 46) and conditions are expected to be favorable.

A cool 58 degrees with partial sun is expected at kickoff.

Wind will blow 5-10 MPH to the west and conditions will mainly be dry with a sprinkle or two here or there..

Meanwhile back in the Queen City, a slightly colder, and wet, outlook is expected to coime back into the fold this week. A couple of systems out to the west may bring some showers by Tuesday.

Another round of rain may occur Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our FOX 46 Weather Team on Twitter