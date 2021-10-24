GAMEDAY FORECAST: Favorable football conditions for Panthers-Giants at MetLife Stadium

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is set for the Panthers visiting the New York Giants on Sunday (1 pm, Fox 46) and conditions are expected to be favorable.

A cool 58 degrees with partial sun is expected at kickoff.

Wind will blow 5-10 MPH to the west and conditions will mainly be dry with a sprinkle or two here or there..

Meanwhile back in the Queen City, a slightly colder, and wet, outlook is expected to coime back into the fold this week. A couple of systems out to the west may bring some showers by Tuesday.

Another round of rain may occur Thursday.