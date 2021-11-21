Gameday Forecast: Clouds, temps remain in 50s Sunday at BofA Stadium

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clouds increase today ahead of our next cold front. We’ll stay dry all day, but you’ll find mostly cloudy skies. Southwest winds help temperatures nudge a little closer to 60 degrees.

The cold front arrives with rain after midnight. Expect widespread showers overnight. Wipers will be needed early in the morning, but the front looks quick. We should find rain exiting already by 10 am, with more sunshine in the afternoon.

Temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s, but falling.

Behind the front lies much, much colder air. The cold air arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning, sending overnight lows nose-diving into the 20s! This would be our coldest temperatures so far this season.

The Canadian high remains in control on Tuesday, so you’ll find bright blue skies, but cold temperatures. Highs won’t budge despite sunshine, expect temperatures to be stuck in the middle/ upper 40s all day!

We start out Wednesday with another round of 20s in the morning before the cold air starts to shift out of the area by the afternoon. Highs rebound into the 50s.

Thanksgiving looks quiet and seasonal! Expect sunshine and lower 60s. A few showers are possible for Black Friday shoppers.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 60.

Tonight: Rain after midnight. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then partly cloudy with falling temperatures. High: 54.