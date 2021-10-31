Gameday Forecast: Atlanta remains dry, temps in 60s for Panthers-Falcons

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For those of you heading down to the domed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s in Atlanta for the Panthers-Falcons contest Sunday (1 pm, Fox 46 Charlotte).

Meanwhile in Charlotte, it stays chilly for trick-or-treaters Sunday evening! Expect creepy cool 50s under mostly clear skies as you collect your candy!

Looking ahead, sunshine remains through Monday and Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees. Clouds increase on Wednesday.

Our next storm could bring rain Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will also cool-down again late-week with highs back in the 60s.