Game Day Forecast: Sunny, picture-perfect day in Tampa for Panthers-Bucs

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – It will be a sunny, picture-perfect day in Tampa for the Panthers-Bucs contest on Sunday. Temps are expected to reach 80 degrees and feature some lingering clouds in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, in Charlotte, clouds start to clutter up the sunshine today. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

The clouds come as our next cold front approaches. Clouds will thicken up with a few spotty showers possible early. The mainline of showers come through late evening/ overnight. Heavy downpours are possible along the line.

It looks like cold air stays lagged behind the front, so while a brief wintry mix is possible in the mountains, no accumulation is expected.

Rain totals up to 1” are possible by Monday morning. Monday morning’s commute will be dry.

High pressure slides in for Monday, skies will turn mostly sunny and temperatures will be cool. Highs will climb to about 50 degrees.

The cold air settles in on Tuesday. Despite the sunshine, highs will get stuck in the lower 40s! Overnight lows will dip into the 20s by Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, bundle at the bus stop!

The coldest air kicks to the east by Thursday. Highs start to climb back into the 50s by the end of the week. Rain chances return on Saturday.

Today: Cloudy, rain late. High: 55.

Tonight: Rain. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 50.