GAME DAY FORECAST: Partly cloudy skies, dry with temps in the low-60s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our quiet weekend continues today!

A cold front approaches today, but it is moisture-starved. Expect partly cloudy skies and no rain. Temperatures warm up into the lower 60s on southwest winds ahead of the front.

We did need the rain though, moderate drought conditions are worsening. So far we are about 5” below average for rain this fall!

While the cold front will not bring any rain, it will bring a little dip in temperatures. It gets cold again tonight with temperatures dipping to freezing.





Cooler air settles in on Monday, expect sunshine and temperatures about 10 degrees cooler. Highs will sit in the lower 50s.

Temperatures rebound towards 60 degrees on Tuesday, a warming trend takes us to the upper 60s by Thursday.

Expect a sunny stretch ahead, no rain chances, and worsening drought conditions.

Today: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 62.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 52.