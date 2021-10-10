GAME DAY FORECAST: Dry conditions with NASCAR, Panthers both in town

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our drying trend starts today!

The tropical low is still sitting off the Carolina coast, but north winds are bringing in dry air, keeping the rain confined to the coast.

Today expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming towards 80 degrees.

It stays comfortable tonight with lows near 60 degrees.

A dry stretch continues to set up through the work week. High pressure will sit overhead, taking the storm track to our north. Temperatures will also be on a warming trend thanks to more sunshine and sinking air. Temperatures climb back into the middle 80s. Average for this time of year is the middle 70s.

It looks like we won’t have another rain chance until Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 80.