Friday marked hottest day of year in Charlotte; cooler temps, wet weather on the way

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday was the hottest day of the year (so far) at Charlotte, topping out at 96 degrees! Whew. While Saturday will be another hot one, there’s some cooler relief on the way. More rain, too.

A front will start to move into the area Saturday, then stall over the region into early next week. This will keep more widespread showers and storms in the forecast through Wednesday.

Enhancing the rain chances will be what’s left of Tropical Storm/Depression Fred. As it tracks west of Charlotte, some widespread, heavy at times, possibly flooding rain may develop Monday through Wednesday. The highest rain totals may be in the mountains. Keep checking in for updates this weekend, and stay weather aware!

Tonight: Lingering shower/storm early, then partly cloudy. Low 73.

Saturday: Dry morning. Scattered PM showers and storms. High 94.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Sct’d PM showers and storms develop. 72/86.