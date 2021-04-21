FREEZE WARNING: Temps drop across area overnight, gusty winds expected

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A strong cold front blowing through will continue to drop temperatures overnight. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in effect as lows fall into the 20s in the mountains, and low and mid 30s around the Charlotte area through South Carolina.

The wind will settle overnight, but Thursday afternoon will still be breezy, with gusts around 20-25 mph. Higher gusts are still possible in the mountains. Expect lots of sunshine as temps only warm into the low and mid 60s.

Friday morning will be another cold one with lows in the 30s. The afternoon gets a bit warmer, close to 70. Rain is needed, and we’ll finally get some over the weekend!

Maybe not the best timing if you have outside plans, but the next storm system looks to bring widespread, heavy-at-times rain to the region from morning through evening. A few storms may be in the mix as well. Sunday will be drier and warmer.





Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 64.