Freeze warning in effect through Friday as temperatures plummet overnight

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Unseasonably cold air continues to settle in, making it feel more like January or February. A Freeze Warning is in effect through Friday morning as lows drop into the upper 20s & low 30s where the growing season has begun, south of the I-40 corridor.

We’ll get another round of sub-freezing temperatures Saturday morning as well. Protect pets and plants from the cold before bed the next couple of nights!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

The wind was gusty Thursday, and will still be windy at times through Friday. The weather overall will be similar to Thursday– sunny and chilly!

Temps start to rise heading into Easter weekend. Under plenty of sunshine, highs Saturday will be around 60, and we’ll be around 70 Easter Sunday. It’ll be a dry stretch through most of next week as temps climb to near 80 again!







Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Breezy. Low 29.

Friday: Sunny and chilly. Breezy. High 53.