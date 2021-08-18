Free from Fred: Severe weather threat pushes away from Charlotte region; stray afternoon shower possible

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fred has pushed off to the north and taken the severe threat with it. We saw everything from tornadoes to flooding and mudslides. Western NC saw rainfall totals ranging from 5” to 9” causing flooding to occur.

We will continue to dry out Wednesday with skies gradually clearing and temps rebounding into the upper 80s. A stray shower or storm may be possible this afternoon, but most places will remain quiet. Thursday will be a very similar day with partly sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees.

We have a slightly better chance for rain on Friday as Tropical Storm Henri passes by to our east offshore. We will not feel much impact from this storm, but a bit of moisture may be tossed in our direction.

Tropical Storm Grace is expected to increase to a Cat 1 hurricane later today. This storm will head towards the Yucatan peninsula followed by Mexico. Eventually, Grace is expected to exit into the Pacific Ocean as a tropical depression. We will continue to watch the track of this storm over the next several days. Stay with Fox 46 News!

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, stray shower/storm. Hi: 88

Tonight: Patchy clouds. Lo: 72

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm. Hi: 90