Neighborhood Storm Watch Alert: Severe storms bring high wind, hail, possible tornadoes

WATCH FOX 46 NOW: SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE

Severe storms continue to quickly move east this evening along a front near the NC/SC state line.

The strongest storms will continue to be focused over upstate South Carolina, with hail, damaging wind, even a tornado, all possible.

Flooding will be possible as well as these storms move over some of the same areas over and over again.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 11 p.m.

Tonight: Storms ending. Low 55.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance showers. High 68.