Foggy start to Tuesday; Zeta expected to bring heavy rain, wind threat later in week

Tuesday is starting on a foggy note with much of the FOX 46 viewing area under a dense fog advisory.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT

The fog will burn off by this afternoon revealing partly sunny skies. High temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees, making today the warmest day of the week.

By Wednesday morning clouds from Zeta will start to show up across the Carolinas. By the afternoon and evening, the showers will then move in.

Thursday will be very wet as Zeta moisture will be tracking just to the west of the area. Between 1-3″ of rainfall are expected across the metro area with 4″+ expected across the high country.

We’ll have to watch for the possibility of some damaging wind gusts as well.

Thursday has been declared a Neighborhood Weather Alert Day. Keep checking in with FOX 46 on-air and online for up to date weather information.

Today: Becoming Sunny. Hi: 76

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hi: 76 Lo: 57

