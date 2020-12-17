Foggy conditions and cold temps to start Thursday, highs to reach upper-40s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start with some fog that will last until at least 10 am across the piedmont. Once the fog lifts it will reveal a mostly cloudy sky overhead.

Dense fog and freezing temperatures could cause some roads to be slick. Several schools are facing schedule changes due to the inclement weather.

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS FOR THURSDAY, DEC. 17:

Caldwell County Schools: 2-hour delay

Catawba County Schools: 2-hour delay

Fort Mill Schools: Full Remote

Hickory Public Schools: 2-hour delay

Iredell Statesville Schools: 2-hour delay

Newton-Conover City Schools: 2-hour delay

Rowan-Salisbury Schools: 2-hour delay

Watauga County Schools: 2-hour delay

The good news is that it will be milder today with highs making it into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will feature similar highs with sunshine finally making a return to the viewing area.

Saturday looks nice but by Sunday night another round of rain is possible. That rain chance will last into Monday morning.

Christmas week will start on a mild note with highs at or near 60 degrees. A fairly large storm system will move in on Christmas Eve and potentially dump an inch of rain overnight and into Christmas morning.

Today: Morning mix. Cold PM rain. Hi: 47 Low: 31

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 48 Low: 27

