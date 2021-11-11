First of 2 cold fronts to bring widespread rain into Charlotte Thursday evening; cold weather arrives this weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re going to want to celebrate and honor our Veterans early on this Thursday as increasing clouds bring showers for the afternoon and evening.

We’re mostly clear to start this Veterans Day as temperatures hover in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Look to see those clouds build into the later morning hours.

Thursday will make a run for the upper 60s, once again peaking above normal for this time of year. Showers will be widely scattered at first, arriving shortly after noon and becoming more widespread as we head into Thursday evening.

The first of two cold fronts will arrive this evening making for more widespread showers for the overnight hours. Rain will likely taper off by early Friday morning leaving behind some areas of patchy fog.

Friday will start in the mid-50s before skies open up to sunshine and warm up into the upper 60s.

Cooler temperatures will take over this weekend as a second dry cold front crosses into the Carolinas bumping afternoon highs into the low 60s to upper 50s and overnight lows in the 30s!

Bundle up for the early mornings this weekend!

Today: Cloudy with Afternoon and Evening Showers. High of 69.

Tonight: Cool with Lingering Showers. Low 55.