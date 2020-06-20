First day of summer a mix of sun and clouds

It’s the first day of Summer! We are looking at a very nice start to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds today. High temperatures will warm things back up in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. There is a slight chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but it will be hit or miss and most of the day will be dry.

The warm weather will continue on Father’s Day with temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees on Sunday. You can also expect plenty of sunshine on Sunday with a bit more humidity. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but we don’t expect much once again.

The steamy temperatures will stick around for most of the workweek with highs holding in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny; 20% PM shower/storm. Hi: 85

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lo: 68

Sunday: Mostly sunny; 10% isolated shower. Hi: 90 Lo: 70

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android