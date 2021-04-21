Fire Weather Warning: Dry, windy conditions increase fire danger; wintry temps return

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunshine and a few patchy clouds will be around the area Wednesday with highs topping out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. As a cold front moves through this afternoon, we will see the winds pick up with gusts up to 30-35 mph at times.

Combine the gusty wind with dry conditions and we have an increased fire danger this afternoon. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of the area until 8 p.m. this evening. It’s best to avoid any outdoor burning, as any fire may grow quickly out of control.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the northern half of the area overnight through Thursday morning. Temps in the higher elevations will likely drop into the upper 20s with the rest of the area dipping into the 30s. Protect pets and plants before bed Wednesday night!

Dry conditions will stick around through Friday with highs holding in the 60s both days.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Our next best chance for rain will be on Saturday as a storm system slides across the Carolinas.

The wet weather moves out quickly giving us dry and warmer weather by Sunday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Hi: 69

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 35

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine. Hi: 64