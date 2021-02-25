Final day of sunshine before wet, chilly weather returns

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A cold front moved through the region today and settled just south of us, but you wouldn’t know it! It was another warm, sunny day with highs reaching the low and mid 70s. That’s all about to change.

Colder air will seep in through tomorrow, keeping our temperatures locked in the 40s all day. At the same time, an area of low pressure will move along the front from the south, giving us rain by the afternoon.

The drier part of the day is early in the morning, then the rain becomes widespread, heavy at times for the afternoon and evening. It may add up to just over an inch in spots before tapering off Friday night.

Temperatures will drop close to freezing in the mountains Friday afternoon, which could lead to some isolated slick spots on roads and elevated surfaces. A mix of sleet and snow is possible with only minor accumulation expected.

If you have weekend outside plans, it *won’t* be a washout. Saturday is looking drier and warmer, but cloudy. A few more showers are possible on Sunday.





Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 43.

Friday: Becoming rainy. Some mountain wintry mix possible. High 47.