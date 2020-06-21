Father’s Day is looking quite warm with temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees. You can also expect plenty of sunshine on Sunday with a bit more humidity. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but we don’t expect much once again.

The steamy temperatures will stick around for most of the workweek with highs holding in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will also have increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms through midweek as a cold front approaches the region.

Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds this week with a bit more humidity.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; 10% isolated shower. Hi: 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lo: 70

Monday: Partly sunny; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 92

