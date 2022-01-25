Enjoy the sunny, warmer weather Tuesday; the cold temps return to Charlotte into the weekend

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tuesday is looking pleasant before colder temperatures take hold mid-week.

This morning is off to a chilly start with mostly cloudy skies keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Clouds will linger but make way for pockets of sunshine throughout the day. Look to see highs reach the mid to upper 50s, knocking on the door of 60 degrees in some spots!

A cold front crossing the Carolinas Tuesday night will usher in colder conditions for mid-week into the weekend. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s before rebounding into the 40s on Wednesday.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

We’ll stay below normal, peaking in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s, until the weekend with the next round of wet weather arriving Friday afternoon.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Chilly and dry conditions will persist through the weekend before near-normal temperatures return Monday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Mild. High of 57.

Tonight: Cold with Clouds Building. Low 33.