Enjoy one more nice day before wet weather, cold air moves back into the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will be another nice day but it won’t be as nice as yesterday. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow will be completely different a cold air filters in. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s and there will be an 80% chance for rain showers.

The weekend looks cloudy but mostly dry as a storm system lifts to our north and generally stays there through Sunday. Temperatures will rebound nicely this weekend with highs near 60 on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.

By Monday another round of showers pushes through making for a sloppy start to next week.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

A return to drier more seasonal weather settles in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Partly sunny. Hi: 66 Lo: 42

Tomorrow: 80% showers. Cooler. Hi: 45 Lo: 40

Have a great day!