Election Day forecast: Brisk start gives way to sunshine, warming temperatures

The coldest air of the season is here just in time for Election Day.

Bundle up if you’re headed out to the polls early this morning because lows will dip into the low 30’s across the Charlotte metro area. Temperatures will rebound nicely into this afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.

Strong High pressure will keep skies clear into tomorrow and Thursday as well before some cloud coverage moves in for the end of the workweek.

Dry conditions will stick around with temperatures gradually rebounding into the low-70s by Friday. Some scattered rain showers are possible into this weekend but most will stay dry.

We are now watching Hurricane Eta that is spinning in the Caribbean. This is the 28th named storm this year and we have tied the record from 2005.

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Hi: 64 Lo: 38

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 68 Lo: 41

