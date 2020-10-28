Effects from Zeta begin to arrive today; heavy rain expected across Carolinas Thursday

Wednesday will start on a cloudy note with scattered showers moving in during the mid-morning hours. The showers will stick around through the day with expected highs in the low 70s.

Tomorrow is a Neighborhood Weather Alert Day as the remnants of Zeta will push heavy rain and gusty winds across the Carolinas.

Between 1-4″ of total rainfall is expected across the mountains with less than a half-inch expected in the Charlotte area. Wind gusts between 30-50 mph are expected throughout the day on Thursday which could lead to downed trees and powerlines.

Skies clear on Friday and temperatures drop with expected highs in the 60s.

The rest of the weekend looks mostly to partly sunny and cool with highs on Saturday only expected to make the upper 50s.

Today: 60% showers. Hi: 72 Lo: 65

Tomorrow: 80% showers and storms. Windy. Hi: 76 Lo: 57

