Easter Sunday to start off cold but reach the 70s by afternoon

((FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another chilly night is in store of our area with lows dipping into the middle 30s under clear skies. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the southern half of the viewing area until 9 am Sunday morning.

Add a couple of layers if you are heading to Easter morning services because temps will be in the 30s and 40s.

We will warm up quickly on Sunday with temperatures hitting the lower 70s in the afternoon. Lots of sunshine is also expected for Easter Sunday making it perfect for family fun and some egg hunts.

The beautiful weather will stick around through Wednesday with highs gradually climbing back to around 80 degrees by midweek.

Next round of showers and thunderstorms will hold off until the end of the week.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 35

Easter Sunday: Sunny and mild. Hi: 72

Monday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 76 Lo: 44