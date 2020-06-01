Dry weather for another day before humidity returns

After a beautiful start to the week, we’ll do it all again on Tuesday.

Temperatures will get a little warmer in the afternoon as high pressure moves offshore. That warmer flow will boost highs into the mid 80s Tuesday, around 90 on Wednesday, and upper 80s the rest of the week.

Get ready for the humidity again, too, it’s back starting Wednesday.

Shower and storm chances make a comeback as well. While most areas remain dry through Wednesday, a few spotty showers or storms may develop in the mountains Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday bring better storm chances with the daytime heating.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 84.