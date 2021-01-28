Dry, sunny with low temps heading into weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Cold Canadian high pressure will control our weather pattern through Saturday. That means it’ll be dry, sunny and yes–chilly–heading into the weekend.

The next storm system heads our way Saturday night and into Sunday. The chance of showers will begin Saturday evening and through the night, with rain overspreading the region during the day Sunday.

This will likely start with a little snow in the mountains, with some flakes even possible north of Charlotte near the I-40 corridor. It will be mostly rain through the afternoon.

Another round of mountain snow is likely for Monday as a few showers linger in the Charlotte area.

As for temperatures, don’t expect any warm ups anytime soon– highs remain in the 40s or 50s through next week.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 24.

Friday: Chilly sunshine. High 47.