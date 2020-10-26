Dry start to workweek before Zeta brings tropical moisture, high rain chances

Monday will start on a cool and cloudy note with spots of fog and mist. The clouds will slowly clear throughout the day leaving us with some late-day sunshine and a seasonal high near 70 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warm with highs surging back into the mid to upper-70s.

By Wednesday evening some of the moisture from Zeta will start to show up across the Carolinas.

Thursday will be very wet as Zeta moisture will be tracking across the area. Between 1-3″ of rainfall are expected across the metro area with 4″+ expected across the high country.

Today: Becoming Sunny. Hi: 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hi: 78 Lo: 59

