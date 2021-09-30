Dry, pleasant weather sticking around in Charlotte; wet pattern holds off until next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another day, another pleasant setup!

Thursday will sit in the low to mid-60s early with sun and clouds setting up shop. Winds will mainly be light out of the east between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy & pleasant with highs making a run for the mid-80s. Partly cloudy skies will stick around for this evening as lows dip into the low 60s overnight.

Friday will look a lot like Thursday but I’m thinking highs will be limited to the low 80s for much of the Queen City region.

Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant with above normal temperatures continuing to peak in the low to mid-80s. An approaching cold front will kick off a pattern of unsettled weather for the start of next week.

Touching on the tropics really quickly, we have Hurricane Sam and Tropical Storm Victor. Sam is expected to maintain its Major Hurricane status as it turns northward and skirts east of Bermuda.

We can expect Victor to take a similar track to Sam over the next few days as it slowly develops into a Hurricane over the weekend.

Today: Partly Sunny & Pleasant. High of 85.

Tonight: Mild & Comfortable. Low 62.