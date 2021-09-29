Dry cold front pushes through Charlotte overnight Wednesday; more dry, sunny days ahead

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s another beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 80s. There is a dry cold front draped across the area that will push south overnight allowing some slightly cooler air in for the end of the week.

Sunshine will continue to be the big story this week with not a drop of rain in the forecast through Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s for both Thursday and Friday.

The nice weather will stick around into the weekend with highs holding in the middle 80s under partly sunny skies. An isolated shower could pop up this weekend as a cold front approaches from the west, but the chances are very low and most of the weekend will remain dry.

Hurricane Sam remains a major hurricane far out in the Atlantic. It will gradually weaken over the next few days as it tracks northward. We are also watching several systems that could become tropical over the next week. Stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest information.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine. Hi: 87

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lo: 62

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 84