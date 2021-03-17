Dry but dreary Wednesday; strong to severe storms arrive tomorrow afternoon

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Today will be a dreary day but drier and milder than it was yesterday. Scattered showers can’t be ruled out but most will stay dry as highs reach the middle-60s this afternoon.

Enjoy it because this lull doesn’t last long. A strong cold front will move in tomorrow putting a good chance for showers in the Thursday morning forecast with strong to severe storms expected Thursday afternoon.

Those storms could really pack a punch with lightning, thunder, heavy rain, gusty winds and a possible isolated tornado threat.

The rest of the forecast period looks much quieter with dry weather expected for the upcoming weekend.

The first day of spring is Saturday and the forecast looks great with sunny skies with highs in the 50s. Next week highs will get well into the 60s with sunny skies expected through Tuesday.

Today: 30% showers. Hi: 65 Lo: 56

Tomorrow: 90% showers and strong PM storms. Hi: 71 Lo: 50

Have an awesome day!