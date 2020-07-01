Drier conditions on the way after day of scattered showers, storms

It was another day of scattered downpours and storms, from the mountains through the Charlotte area into South Carolina.

Besides a lingering shower or two (mainly in the mountains) overnight, most of the area will be back to drier, quieter weather through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start dry and mostly cloudy, but as we break out with some sunshine through the afternoon, watch for more pop-up showers and storms into the evening. The threat for any severe, damaging storms will remain low and mainly south of our region.

A few more storms may develop again Thursday afternoon before a drier, more settled pattern arrives heading into the weekend. Expect mostly dry conditions Friday and for Independence Day Saturday. Sunday marks the return of daily storm chances, as temps remain hot and humid.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, lingering shower. Low 72.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. A few PM showers and storms. High 88.