Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here are the odds for the Carolinas seeing snow Christmas morning

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Here in the Carolinas, we rarely see measurable snowfall on Christmas day. It’s been 20 years since our last white Christmas in Charlotte and that year we only got four-tenths of an inch.

So what are the odds? In the last 140 years, there have been just 12 Christmas days with snow reported. Of those 12 days, only 4 of them there has been enough snow to be considered a white Christmas. That is only 2.9% of the years on record!

For a trace or more, we are looking at a 5.8% chance and 91.3% for no snow at all.

WILL IT SNOW? THESE 5 WEATHER PATTERNS COULD DETERMINE WHAT WE’LL SEE THIS WINTER

The most snow we have seen on Christmas day in charlotte was 5.8” back in 1947, which was 63 years before our last white Christmas in 2010.

So where do you need to go to see the white stuff on Christmas day? Your best bet would be to head to the Northeast, upper Midwest, and the Rockies. These locations have a 50% chance or better to see some snow on the holiday.

So if history repeats itself this year, we may be looking at rain like we’ve seen today instead of a white Christmas you’ve been dreaming of!

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE