Dozens of rescues take place in Charlotte due to severe flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Dozens of people were rescued in west Charlotte when heavy rain moved through Thursday afternoon, and others were shocked to see their belongings swept away by swift waters.

“Everything’s gone. Everything. Everything we had is gone,” one woman told FOX 46.

One couple spoke with FOX 46 at the height of several water rescues being carried out on Freedom Drive. They witnessed it all because they live in a tent nearby on West Morehead.

“He woke me up and our tent was flooded,” she said.

Now the couple says they don’t know where they’ll live or what to do as they woke up under water.

“The clothes and ones we have on are wet. I don’t even have any socks on. Everything.”

The good news is that they’re okay.

The same goes for the people driving a van that got stuck in the middle of a flooded road, but managed to be pulled to safety.

FOX 46 did speak to a nearby business owner at Party Time Rentals, as they dealt with serious flooding.

The owner of says they’ve got a lot of work to do, but will get it done, and that those who are scheduled for upcoming services will be accommodated.

One Party Time Rental employee, however, says he doesn’t know what’s next for him after his car was ruined by the floods. A final reminder of his mother who passed away, Jason Pierre says his car has sentimental value that can’t be replaced.

“This car she rode in. It was the last car she rode in, so I will try to hold on to it because it’s one of the memories I had,” Pierre said.

Pierre is here in Charlotte originally from Haiti. He is working at this Party Time Rental. The building is a loss, along with his car. The owner says it’s so bad… he didn’t want to show us the inside.

“We have a lot to do but we thank God that everything’s okay. Nobody is hurt,” Pierre said.

Pierre says he knows he’ll get back on his feet, but he is still hurt by what happened. The last reminder of his mother.

“I’m going to call my insurance up. Everything should be good, I just hate the fact that I’m losing my baby,” he told FOX 46.

