‘Downright windy’ in mountains as snow showers continue; mild temps, sunny skies continue near Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re starting off on a mild note this morning as lows are in the 40s in the piedmont thanks to breezy conditions.

In the mountains, it’s downright windy with 50 mph wind gusts possible. As a result, there is a wind advisory for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke and Caldwell Counties until 1 p.m. this afternoon.

There will also be on again off again snow flurries in the mountains throughout the day today. Otherwise, it will be another bright and mild day here in the piedmont with highs back in the mid to upper-50s.

CLICK HERE FOR LOCAL ADVISORIES, WATCHES, WARNINGS

A system will move across the area tomorrow putting a slim chance for snow in the mountains and a slim chance for showers in the piedmont.

On Friday another system will pass to our south keeping slim rain chances in the forecast.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

We clear out and cool down this weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs around 50 degrees. Clouds will increase into Sunday night as the next real chance for rain approaches on Monday.

There is a 70% chance for showers on Monday with a lingering shower possible into Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 56 Low: 32

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. 20% showers. High: 57 Low: 40

Have a great day!