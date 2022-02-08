Dense fog expected in Charlotte area through Tuesday morning; sunny and mild week ahead

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are seeing a foggy start to the day with some areas of Freezing Fog being reported! A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the foothills of North Carolina and the Queen City until 9 a.m.

Morning fog will transition into low-lying cloud cover as temperatures hover in the low to mid-30s.

High pressure will take control as dry air funnels in from the north helping to clear out this morning’s fog and cloud cover. Tuesday will end up being pleasant with highs peaking in the mid-50s under plenty of sunshine.

Clear skies will stick around overnight allowing lows to dip to near 30 degrees overnight. We’ll rebound to near 60 on Wednesday as this week’s warm-up continues.

Conditions will stay mild and dry through mid-week with sunshine delivering a healthy dose of vitamin D. Saturday starts the weekend off beautifully with highs in the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be limited to the low 50s as wet weather returns to the Carolinas. Our next chance of rain arrives late Sunday into Monday ushering much cooler conditions to start next week.

Today: Foggy Start but Sunny Finish. High of 55.

Tonight: Clear and Cold. Low 30.