Dense fog, damp conditions remains through Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Clouds and areas of fog will stick around overnight with lows holding in the upper 40s to low 50s. Dense Fog Advisory for most of the area through Wednesday morning, watch for reduced visibility.

The damp and dreary weather is expected again on Wednesday as a second storm pushes through the region. Some of the rain could be heavy at times on Wednesday with a 0.5 to 1” possible.

A few showers could linger into Thursday morning, but it should move out quickly leaving us with partly sunny skies for the rest of the day.

As colder air rushes in behind the system a bit of snow will develop in the Mountain and foothills for Wednesday night and Thursday. Snowfall totals could be around 1-3” across the Mountains with locally higher amounts possible for places like the ski resorts.

Nice weather takes over for Friday and Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the 50s.





Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower. Lo: 49

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some rain. Hi: 60

Thursday: Shower early, Partly sunny. Hi: 52 Lo: 35