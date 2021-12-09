Dense fog, cold temps kick off Thursday before skies clear; wet weather returns Saturday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday is off to a foggy and cold start with temperatures hovering in the low 30s and upper 20s. Patchy areas of dense fog have also set up south of I-85 making for some morning commute concerns.

A dense fog advisory will be in effect for Gaston, Mecklenburg, Union, Chesterfield, Lancaster, Chester, & York County until 10 AM this morning.

Today will be partly cloudy and seasonable as highs make a run for the mid-50s with light and variable winds. Normal highs for early to mid-December tend to sit in the mid-50s.

A warm front will bring low 60s for the end of the workweek as clouds increase over the Carolina’s. Be on the lookout for a slight chance of an isolated shower developing briefly in the afternoon.

Warm weather will continue to funnel in as Saturday aims to hit the low 70s! A cold front will arrive late Saturday into Sunday bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region.

Some of these storms can pack a punch as the western Carolinas sits under a Marginal Risk of Severe Weather for Saturday night. This is the lowest threat level but still worth mentioning to keep you aware.

Sunday will be cool and Sunny, closer to the normal highs in the mid-50s. A gradual warm-up will return early next week getting us close to 70 degrees yet again by next Wednesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Seasonable. High of 54.

Tonight: Cloudy & Cool. Low 39.