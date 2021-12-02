December Warmth: Warming trend continues in Charlotte Thursday; wildfire risk remains

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Let’s keep this trend going!

We’ve gotten warmer just about every day this week and Thursday brings more of the same. This morning will be a bit chilly for some and cool for others as temps sit in the low to upper 40s.

Thursday will host a mix of sun & clouds again as highs break into the low 70s. Today’s record high of 76 will likely stand but we will be close enough to threaten the record that has stood since 1991.

Tonight will be cool & chilly with lows once again dipping into the 40s. Friday will rebound with a vengeance though as temperatures blow past the normal high of 5 degrees and stretch into the upper 70s!

Friday’s current record sits at 75 degrees set back in 1998. We have a good chance to at least tie if not break that record tomorrow.

Though we love the warmth, we could really use some rain. About 9% of North Carolina is under a moderate drought while much of the state experiences abnormally dry conditions.

Dry conditions have also played a role in the statewide burn ban that continues to be in effect until further notice. Thankfully, winds have eased up a bit but can still be a bit breezy out of the west southwest.

The warm weather will stick around for the weekend making for a BEAUTIFUL Saturday and a pleasant Sunday.

Look to see an unsettled weather pattern arrive early next week with the potential to bring our next chance of rain to the Carolinas.

Today: BEAUTIFUL! High of 73.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly! Low 48.