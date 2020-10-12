Damp, dreary start gives way to plenty of sun through the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It is a damp and dreary start to your Monday but we will gradually dry out as the day rolls along.

Watch for areas of dense fog this morning reducing visibility in parts of the region. Clouds and some breaks of sunshine will be featured this afternoon with highs in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but most of the time should remain dry.

Beautiful weather will take over for most of the week allowing us to dry out for a bit.

Look for plenty of sunshine from Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Another weak front will swing through the Carolinas on Friday bringing more rain chances and cooler temperatures.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, 30% showers. Hi: 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfy. Lo: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 82

