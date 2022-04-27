(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’re cooler this Wednesday morning but the afternoon will still be a pleasant one.

Clear skies have allowed temps to fall into the mid to upper 40s overnight which is making for a chilly start. High pressure will continue to build behind yesterday’s departing cold front which will keep conditions dry.

Sunny skies will warm us up into the mid-70s today with breezy winds out of the north northwest. Look to see clear and comfortable conditions last into tomorrow with Thursday being a repeat of Wednesday.

Clouds will increase heading into Friday with rain chances returning.

Moisture will build along a stationary front over the Carolinas and lead to scattered showers & storms throughout the weekend.

Temperatures will also rebound back into the 8s by early next week.

Today: Sunny & Clear. High: 74.

Tonight: Clearing & Chilly. Low: 45.