(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The cold front responsible for our cooler temperatures has stalled out to our south and will play a role in keeping rain chances over the Carolinas.

Wednesday starts off refreshing with temperatures in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light but breezy out of the north between 5 and 10 miles per hour. This will help to keep patchy fog from becoming overly dense throughout the morning.

Wednesday will peak in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies and winds between 3 and 8 miles per hour out of the north northeast. Rain chances today will be relatively low but be sure to keep the umbrella close by just in case.

Showers will taper off overnight as lows dip into the mid-60s. Thursday will continue to see below-normal temps and intermittent rain chances which last throughout the second half of the work week.

Storm chances will increase as a low pressure system approached for the weekend. 80s will return with storm chances sticking around through early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High: 79.

Tonight: Cool & Cloudy. Low: 65.