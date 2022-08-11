(PINPOINT WEATHER) – The cold front we’ve been teasing all week finally arrives as showers and storms ramp up.

Thursday starts off slightly cooler with low 70s and mostly cloudy skies. Overnight showers taper off with some lingering rain early this morning.

We finally get some relief from the heat with highs making a run for the upper 80s under partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour throughout the afternoon and night.

Be on the lookout for showers and storms ahead of today’s cold front with some spots of heavy rain setting up. Isolated storms can also deliver some damaging winds but our severe threat will stay relatively low.

Timing for today’s storms will mainly impact the afternoon and early evening while being spotty and intermittent in nature. Tonight won’t be a washout but the chances are high enough to factor in when heading to Bank of America Stadium for Panthers Fan Fest today at 6 p.m.

Wet weather tapers off overnight as lows dip into the upper 60s and cloudy skies linger. Friday will finish off the work week with mid-80s and partly cloudy skies.

This weekend looks BEAUTIFUL with highs in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. 80s will stick around early next week with afternoon showers and storms returning.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Afternoon Storms. High: 88.

Tonight: Cloudy & Warm. Low: 68.