(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Overnight showers are tapering off while cloudy skies stick around.

Tuesday will see much cooler conditions, starting off in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds will be low throughout the morning before lifting in the afternoon.

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs peaking in the upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour with scattered showers impacting parts of the day.

It won’t be a washout of a day but be sure to keep the umbrella handy in case you find yourself under some falling drops. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder as well but should keep storm chances relatively low.

Clouds linger into the evening as rain dissipates overnight and temperatures dip into the mid-60s. Well below normal temps will last through mid-week as Wednesday and Thursday bring upper 70s.

Intermittent rain chances will linger all week with a low pressure system bringing a better chance of rain heading into the weekend. Temperatures will rebound back into the 80s this weekend and stick around until early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High: 78.

Tonight: Cool & Cloudy with Lingering Showers. Low: 65.