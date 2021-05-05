Cooler temps, drier conditions heading into the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A cold front is moving through the region tonight, bringing a few isolated showers & storms to parts of the area. Any storm threat will end after the evening, so it’s back to dry weather as you head out Thursday morning.

We’ll be feeling the change the next couple days, with cooler temps and drier, less humid air! Highs through Saturday only top out in the low and mid 70s, and early morning temps will be in the 40s & 50s.

A reinforcing cold front moves in Thursday night, bringing another quick round of scattered showers. Rain is done after the morning Friday, so the afternoon will be dry and cool.

Mother’s Day weekend is looking nice, with temperatures warming to around 80 again on Sunday.





Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 54.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Chance showers late. High 72.