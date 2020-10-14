Cooler temperatures on the way this week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A cold front will move east of the region tonight, leaving us with clear skies and slightly cooler temps by daybreak. We’ll start in the 40s and 50s early Wednesday while waking up to more sunshine!

High pressure will keep us dry and sunny all afternoon. As the next, stronger cold front approaches Thursday, clouds start to increase late in the day, and a few showers can’t be ruled out by evening.

This is ahead of more showers, and possibly a few storms, moving in for Friday. Any rain will clear out just in time for the weekend, but it’ll be much cooler!

The true fall feel returns, with temps in the 30s and 40s both Saturday a nd Sunday mornings, and highs only in the 60s. Lots of sunshine, so looking good for outside activities!

Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low 47.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 76.