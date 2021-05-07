Cooler Saturday, clear conditions for Mother’s Day

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After a wild weather Friday including everything from gusty wind to hail, graupel, even a little mountain snow, we’re seeing some nice clearing tonight.

As the wind briefly settles, temperatures get chilly by morning! We’ll be waking up to low and mid 40s Saturday morning.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

All in all, this Mother’s Day weekend is looking good! A few mountain rain/snow showers are possible again Saturday, otherwise we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday, with some gusty wind once again. Highs will only top out in the low-mid 70s on Saturday, then we get back up around 80 for Mother’s Day.

Next week starts warm, but with the next system bringing some showers and storms. Behind it, we’ll be cooler again the rest of the week. Unsettled weather may continue, with periods of scattered showers and storms.





Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 45.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 73.

Mother’s Day: Partly sunny and breezy. 51/81.