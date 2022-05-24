(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Monday’s storms and heavy downpours have tapered off overnight with mild and cloudy conditions locked in to start Tuesday. Be sure to keep that umbrella handy though as slight rain chances stick around for much of the day and evening.

NWS crews will be out today to survey yesterday’s storm damage in Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties. We’ll be sure to find out today if a Tornado did in fact touch down.

Tuesday will be well below normal today, only peaking in the low 70s. Expect mountain counties to peak in the 60s while areas south of the Queen City can knock on the door of 80 degrees.

Rain chances will be low through much of the day with storms mainly focused to our south. Any showers that stray north should be relatively light and short-lived. The Marginal Risk for Severe Weather will stay off to our south and east towards the coast.

We’ll gradually warm up throughout the work week with Wednesday hitting the mid-70s as rain chances linger. Thursday & Friday will reach the upper 70s as a cold front approaches bringing showers and storms late Thursday into Friday.

After an active and stormy second half of the workweek, conditions dry out and sunny skies get us back into the 80s through Memorial Day Weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy and Comfortable. High: 73.

Tonight: Cloudy with Light Showers Possible. Low: 61.