Cooler and drier weather settles over Charlotte; humidity, rain return this weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Drier air is settling into the region dropping our humidity levels and bringing us plenty of sunshine Wednesday. Temperatures will stay on the comfortable side with highs topping out in the lower 80s this afternoon.

The pleasant weather will stick around on Thursday before things begin to change by the end of the week. Humidity levels will begin to climb again on Friday with muggy conditions taking over this weekend.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Rain chances will also increase this weekend with scattered showers and storms possible both days. High temps will climb back into the middle and upper 80s for the weekend and the start of next week.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Clouds and sun. Hi: 82

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 61

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83