Cooldown coming: Warm temps stick around Tuesday before cold front approaches; near-record lows possible

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re starting out seasonal and quiet Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 40s. Today will be beautiful! Expect sunshine and middle 70s.

Tonight stays quiet with lows in the lower 50s.

A strong cold front approaches on Wednesday. By morning, we could find a few mix to snow showers in the mountains. It won’t accumulate, but what an April sight! Winds will be blustery in the mountains, gusts to 45 mph possible.

No rain and definitely no snow expected in the Piedmont. The core of the storm takes a turn to the north leaving us dry. It will, however, turn breezy with gusts to 25 mph as cold air rushes into the Piedmont.

Highs hit 70 degrees early, before falling all afternoon. Temperatures tumble into record territory by Thursday morning, dropping to 36 degrees in Charlotte. The record will stand at 33 degrees (1978).

Be prepared for some frost alerts, especially N/ NW if you have any cold sensitive plants!

Cool sunshine expected Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. Overnight lows get cold again by Friday morning. Lows drop into the upper 30s, flirting with records. The record in Charlotte is 35 degrees (1986).

Temperatures warm up a bit more Friday afternoon as the cold retreats, highs return to 70 degrees.

Our next big storm could bring heavy rain by Saturday.

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 75.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, spotty shower. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mtn mix/ snow early? Breezy, falling temps. High: 70.