(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will be a quiet weather day with sunny skies and cool temperatures. Despite sunshine all day long highs will only top out at about 50 degrees.
Highs will gradually warm throughout the week as high pressure slides to our east over the next few days. We can also expect sunny skies right through Friday thanks to that area of high pressure.
DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP!
By Saturday a rainmaker will move into our area late in the evening and move out early Sunday. Light rain showers are expected during the overnight hours.
Cooler air will settle back in on Monday.
Keep checking in with FOX 46 on-air and online for updates.
Today: Sunny. Hi: 50 Low: 25
Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 56 Low: 35
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Cool Tuesday gives way to sunny skies, gradual warming trend through Friday
- Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden’s win today
- Fans mark 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death
- Trump administration passed on Pfizer offer for more vaccine doses, could delay availability until next summer
- Grandmother, 90, becomes first in world to receive COVID-19 vaccine as UK starts giving 1st doses