Cool Tuesday gives way to sunny skies, gradual warming trend through Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will be a quiet weather day with sunny skies and cool temperatures. Despite sunshine all day long highs will only top out at about 50 degrees.

Highs will gradually warm throughout the week as high pressure slides to our east over the next few days. We can also expect sunny skies right through Friday thanks to that area of high pressure.

By Saturday a rainmaker will move into our area late in the evening and move out early Sunday. Light rain showers are expected during the overnight hours.

Cooler air will settle back in on Monday.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 50 Low: 25

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 56 Low: 35

